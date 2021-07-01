Tamar Braxton talks life after her suicide attempt: “I chose to change my life”

Courtesy of Tamar Braxton

In a cover story for People, Tamar Braxton opens up about her suicide attempt last year when her then-boyfriend David Adefeso found her unresponsive on the night of July 16.

"That time of my life was so dark and so heavy," Braxton says. "I didn't see how I was going to come out on the other side. I didn't even know that there was another side. But I chose to change my life."

Despite previous reports, the singer and TV personality says she was home with Adefeso and her now-eight-year-old son, Logan, when the incident occurred.

"Most people think, 'Oh, she went to a hotel, probably took a bunch of drugs, was on a binge.' It didn't happen like that," Braxton explains. "It was just everyday life, trying to figure out how to get through the day, and then..."

Braxton spent days in the hospital before checking in to a mental health facility to receive treatment for depression and anxiety stemming from past life experiences. In doing so, the 44-year-old says she realized she hadn't dealt with the trauma of being molested as a young girl, which she admitted on an episode of The Wendy Williams Show in 2018.

"I'm not where I was, but there's still work to be done," she shares. "Monday, Wednesday and Friday, I am with my life coach, and Tuesdays and Thursdays and Saturdays, I'm with my psychiatrist. I chose to live my life out loud; I have to do the work because people are watching me."

If you are struggling with thoughts of suicide, or worried about a friend or loved one, help is available. Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 [TALK] for free confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Even if it feels like it, you are not alone.

