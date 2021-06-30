Bill Cosby issues statement after court overturns sexual assault conviction

Posted/updated on: June 30, 2021 at 8:08 pm

PA Dept of Corrections

Bill Cosby is speaking out following his release from prison Wednesday, after his conviction on sexual assault charges was overturned by Pennsylvania's highest court.

The actor released a statement on Twitter, writing, "I have never changed my stance nor my story. I have always maintained my innocence. Thank you to all my fans, supporters and friends who stood by me through this ordeal. Special thanks to the Pennsylvania Supreme Court for upholding the rule of law."

I have never changed my stance nor my story. I have always maintained my innocence.

Thank you to all my fans, supporters and friends who stood by me through this ordeal. Special thanks to the Pennsylvania Supreme Court for upholding the rule of law. #BillCosby pic.twitter.com/bxELvJWDe5 — Bill Cosby (@BillCosby) June 30, 2021

On Wednesday afternoon, the 83-year-old walked out of the State Correctional Institution Phoenix in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania, officials told ABC News.

Aerial footage from Philadelphia ABC station WPVI showed Cosby getting out of a car at his Elkins Park, Pennsylvania, mansion wearing a maroon T-shirt and baggy trousers. He flashed a peace sign as people helped him walk into his home.

Cosby was sentenced in September 2018 to three to 10 years in state prison for allegedly drugging and sexually assaulting former Temple University employee Andrea Constand in 2004. He served about three years of his sentence.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back