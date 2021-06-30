Ex-New York Mets GM Jared Porter banned though at least 2022 for inappropriate conduct

Posted/updated on: June 30, 2021 at 7:11 pm

By ESPN.com

Major League Baseball announced Wednesday that former New York Mets general manager Jared Porter has been placed on the ineligible list through at least the end of the 2022 season.

“My office has completed its investigation into alleged inappropriate conduct by Jared Porter. Having reviewed all of the available evidence, I have concluded that Mr. Porter violated MLB’s policies, and that placement on the Ineligible List is warranted. We are committed to providing an appropriate work environment consistent with our values for all those involved in our game,” commissioner Rob Manfred said in a statement.

Porter will be eligible to apply for reinstatement after the 2022 season, MLB said.

The Mets fired Porter in January, just more than a month after they hired him as general manager, for sending sexually explicit, uninvited text messages and images to a female reporter in 2016 when he was working for the Chicago Cubs in their front office.

His firing came less than 12 hours after ESPN’s Mina Kimes and Jeff Passan reported on Porter’s conduct.

Porter, 41, was hired as Mets GM on Dec. 13 to work under team president Sandy Alderson and help lead new owner Steve Cohen’s front office. During his introductory news conference, Porter, who signed a four-year contract with the Mets, spoke about “a cultural shift,” specifically, “adding good people to the organization, improving the organizational culture.”

Porter joined the Mets from Arizona, where he had served as the Diamondbacks’ senior vice president and assistant GM since 2017. Before that, he spent 12 years with the Boston Red Sox, rising from intern to pro scouting director, before joining the Cubs organization in September 2015 as director of professional scouting.

The Mets named Zack Scott as their acting general manager later in January.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

