Police: Texas mom killed outside Maryland hotel; $20k reward

Posted/updated on: June 30, 2021 at 3:51 pm

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) – Federal and state authorities are offering more than $20,000 in rewards in the fatal shooting of the Texas mother of a U.S. Naval Academy midshipman candidate as she sat outside a Maryland hotel. Annapolis police say Michelle Cummings of Houston was killed outside the Graduate Hotel. Police say she was dropping her son off at the academy. The Naval Academy says Cummings was the mother of Midshipman Candidate Leonard Cummings III, a plebe, or incoming freshman. Police Chief Edward Jackson says investigators believe Cummings was struck by a stray bullet. He says two people were sitting in an SUV on a nearby street when shots rang out and Cummings was struck at least once.

