Affidavit reveals more on Crawford case

TYLER — An arrest affidavit reveals more information about a former Tyler Legacy principal who was arrested on drug charges. That’s according to our news partner KETK. Police say when they went to Daniel Crawford’s home in early June, they found cocaine and saw that Crawford was bleeding from the head. But they say both Crawford and his wife told them they didn’t know what had happened. Police say Crawford did tell them he was OK and didn’t need help. The affidavit says both were highly intoxicated. The cocaine was reportedly found while police searched for the cause of the injury. Crawford soon resigned from Legacy and was later arrested.

