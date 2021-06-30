SCSO works child custody case

Posted/updated on: June 30, 2021 at 2:08 pm

TYLER — Smith County authorities are seeking leads in a child custody case. A news release from the sheriff’s office says CPS was given oversight of two children, ages 9 and 13. But officials say their mother, Cynthia Hodges, illegally picked them up from a placement family. She was later arrested for outstanding felony warrants. But officials say a law officer who had no knowledge of the situation allowed her to contact a family member — who allegedly took the children to other relatives who weren’t authorized to have custody of the youngsters. Authorities are now seeking Cynthia, Jimmy, and Francis Hodges on charges of interference with child custody. If you have any information or questions about this case, call the sheriff’s office at (903) 566-6600.

