Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick’s ‘Plaza Suite’ revival to open next spring

Posted/updated on: June 30, 2021 at 1:45 pm

Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick's Broadway revival of Neil Simon's Plaza Suite, which suffered a lengthy delay due to the COVID-19 pandemic, will finally open in the spring of 2022.

The play, originally set to begin preview performances in March of 2020, will now open for previews on February 25, 2022, with the official opening night scheduled for Monday, March 28, 2022, at Broadway's Hudson Theatre.

“We’re overjoyed to finally be able to welcome Broadway audiences to the Hudson Theatre to see Neil Simon’s celebration of New York, New Yorkers, and the wonderful ways they fall in love. We simply can’t wait,” Broderick and Parker said in a joint statement obtained by Deadline.

Plaza Suite first opened on Broadway in 1968, with all three-acts set in Suite 719 of New York City's Plaza Hotel. The first focuses on a not-so-blissfully wedded couple's failed attempt at saving their marriage. The second involves a smooth-talking Hollywood movie producer with hopes of seducing an old flame. The third act centers on a married couple who, on the day of their daughter's wedding, try to coax her out of the suite's bathroom.

The play was later turned into a 1971 movie starring Walter Matthau, Maureen Stapleton, Barbara Harris and Lee Grant.

