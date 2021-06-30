Tyler police investigate murder

Posted/updated on: June 30, 2021 at 1:28 pm

TYLER — Tyler police are seeking leads in a murder. According to a news release, around 12:50 Wednesday morning, officers responded to a home on Omega Dr. on a report of a shooting. It was determined that the there had been an altercation outside the residence when the victim was shot. Jesse McNeely, 17, of Tyler died of his wounds at a local hospital. No suspects were immediately arrested, and the investigation continues. If you have any information, call the Tyler Police Department at 903-531-1000 or Tyler-Smith County Crime Stoppers at 903-597-2833.

