Mike Ryan to headline Longview’s July 4 celebration

Posted/updated on: June 30, 2021 at 12:39 pm

LONGVIEW — Country musician Mike Ryan will headline the City of Longview’s annual Fourth of July Fireworks and Freedom Celebration. The free outdoor concert will also feature country musician Jon Stork. Immediately after the concert, what organizers term the biggest fireworks show in East Texas will light up the sky. The event will be held on Sunday, July 4, at the Longview Convention Complex on Grand Blvd. Previously scheduled musician Mark Chesnutt had to cancel his performance due to personal reasons. Click here to read more.

Go Back