Fourth of July celebration at Lindsey Park

Posted/updated on: June 30, 2021 at 12:34 pm

TYLER — The City of Tyler will host the annual Fourth of July fireworks celebration at Lindsey Park, on Spur 364 West, on Sunday, July 4. The fun kicks off as the gates open at 2 p.m., and the fireworks show will begin after dark (around 9:15 p.m.), according to a news release. The park gate, located off Spur 364, is the only entrance, and admission is free. Vendors and food trucks will arrive at 2 p.m. Live entertainment will include music from DJ Chris Choice. To prepare for this event, Lindsey Park will be closed to the public on July 4 until 2 p.m. Alcohol, smoking, and private fireworks are prohibited in the park.

Attendees are asked to arrive early for prime parking. Carpooling is highly recommended to help alleviate traffic congestion. Parking will be on a first-come, first-serve basis. There will be no parking allowed on soccer fields and parking along Spur 364 will be allowed once all the parking lots are full in Lindsey Park.

For those parking on the street, the city asks that you turn off your vehicles.

Officers will assist in directing traffic and parking. You’re asked to heed all directions from officers and city staff when entering and exiting the park.

Tyler Transit buses will also be available, running every 10 to 15 minutes to transport attendees to the park at no charge from the following locations:

Tyler Armed Forces Reserve Center, 13592 TX-31

Tyler Junior College West Campus, 1530 S SW Loop 323

For more information, contact Tyler Parks and Recreation at (903) 531-1370 or click here.

Go Back