Jamie Lee Curtis to receive Golden Lion award for Lifetime Achievement at the Venice Film Festival

Posted/updated on: June 30, 2021 at 12:15 pm

ABC Image Group

Jamie Lee Curtis will receive the Golden Lion award for Lifetime Achievement at the 78th Venice International Film Festival, organizers announced Wednesday.



The honor will be awarded to Curtis on Wednesday September 8th in the Palazzo del Cinema; the festival runs September 1–11, 2021 in Venice, Italy.

The event's director, Alberto Barbera, celebrated Curtis' contribution to both charities and to cinema, stating she, quote, "belongs to that rarefied group of Hollywood actors who best reflect the qualities that are the very soul of the global film industry and its legacy."

Barbera also noted that the 62-year-old Halloween and Trading Places star is "a direct descendant of America's film aristocracy," as the daughter of "two unforgettable stars:" Tony Curtis and Janet Leigh.

He described Curtis as, quote, "the natural embodiment of a star who knows how to play roles with versatility, and amenability, all while infusing them with her peerless charisma and signature personality."

An "incredibly humbled" Curtis responded to the news in a statement sharing the honor with her iconic Halloween character, Laurie Strode.

"I couldn't be more proud and happy to accept this award...on behalf of Laurie and all the courageous heroines of the world who stand tall in the face of seemingly insurmountable obstacles and refuse to yield," she said.

Curtis can next be seen as Strode in the upcoming film Halloween Kills, in theaters October 15.

