Commissioners update animal control ordinance

Posted/updated on: June 30, 2021 at 12:08 pm

TYLER — The Smith County Commissioners Court Tuesday voted to approve an updated animal control ordinance for the county. Smith County Animal Control and Shelter Supervisor Amber Greene said the ordinance had not been updated in several years. The updated ordinance added definitions such as microchipping, which is now offered at the shelter, and explains how residents can show creditable proof when filing a complaint about a dog “running at large.” It also defined “shelter” and what it means for a dog owner to provide adequate shelter for their dog when it comes to animal cruelty investigations. Click here to learn more.

