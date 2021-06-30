Boy Scouts, Girl Scouts suffer huge declines in membership

Posted/updated on: June 30, 2021 at 11:46 am

IRVING (AP) – America’s most iconic youth organizations – the Boy Scouts of America and the Girl Scouts of the USA – have been jolted by unprecedented one-year drops in membership. The decline is due partly to the pandemic and partly to social trends that have been shrinking their ranks for decades. Combined membership in the Irving-based Boy Scouts’ two flagship programs declined by more than 40% from 2019 to 2020 – and is now well under 1 million. The Girl Scouts’ youth membership fell by close to 30%, to just over 1 million. The Boy Scouts’ problems are compounded by their decision to seek bankruptcy protection to cope with sex-abuse lawsuits. An eventual trust fund for victims will likely entail large contributions from the BSA and its local councils.

