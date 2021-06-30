‘Black Panther’ sequel ‘Wakanda Forever’ gets rolling, Marvel Studios chief vows to “Make Chad proud”

Marvel Studios

Filming has begun in Atlanta on the Black Panther sequel, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

That's the word from Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige to Variety. Feige also told the theater audience at a Black Widow fan event in Los Angeles Tuesday evening that all involved feel the responsibility of carrying on without the original movie's fallen hero, Chadwick Boseman, who died last August of cancer.

"It's clearly very emotional without Chad," Feige acknowledged. "But everyone is also very excited to bring the world of Wakanda back to the public and back to the fans. We're going to do it in a way that would make Chad proud."

Boseman first played T'Challa/Black Panther in 2016's Captain America: Civil War before starring in the character's stand-alone film that year. The movie went on to become a global phenomenon, raking in more than $1.3 billion dollars.

Oscar nominee Boseman reprised the role in Avengers: Infinity War later that year, and last played him in 2019's Avengers: Endgame.

After his death, fans learned that the same year Boseman first played the character was when he was diagnosed with colon cancer. He battled the disease privately, even as the posthumously Oscar nominated actor endured filming the very physical superhero films.

