‘Loki’ reaches mid-season mark; Tom Hiddleston reveals the “big honor” of playing him

Today, the fourth episode of Marvel Studios' Loki debuts on Disney+ -- the series' middle point. Actor Tom Hiddleston says playing the character for 10 years continues to be an honor, and he enjoys peeling back, "[w]hat makes Loki Loki" in the show.

At a recent press conference, the actor explained about Loki's status in the Disney+ series, "Thor is not close by, Asgard seems some distance away. The Avengers, for the time being are nowhere in sight. He's stripped of his status and his power. And if you take all those things that Loki has used to identify himself over the last six movies, what remains of Loki? Who is he?"

Hiddleston said he found that "fascinating" to explore: For instance, as was mentioned in last week's episode, Loki is, what we mere mortals consider to be, bisexual.

"There's no question that the reason I am allowed to continue to play him is because he clearly means so much to so many people and for so many different reasons," the actor explains. "And that is incredibly gratifying for me. And I see that as a big honor."

He continues, "I think over time I've been made aware of the different things that he represents for people."

"Some people enjoy his playfulness and his spontaneity and that inherent sense of mischief that he has. Some people enjoy that has kind of quality as an antagonist. Some people probably can't stand him. I don't know," Hidleston says, laughing. "But I know there are some people who are drawn to his vulnerability..."

