Zac Posen releases genderless wedding band, engagement ring collection with Blue Nile

Posted/updated on: June 30, 2021 at 7:50 am

(NEW YORK) -- Celebrity fashion designer Zac Posen is hitting the fashion scene with a brand new wedding collection.

The former Project Runway judge, along with global jewelry brand Blue Nile, released a curated line of genderless wedding bands and engagement rings.

The ZAC Zac Posen collection is made up of 12 designs that include everything from uniquely designed princess cuts to single-round styles.

The collection also features a variety of ring sizes ranging from 4 to 13 and prices range from just under $1,000 to $6,750.

Posen said that he's always welcomed the challenge of designing occasion jewelry since he is creating pieces that people look forward to wearing for the rest of their lives.

"Engagement rings and wedding bands are one of the purest and oldest symbols of love and marriage that have crossed over traditions and withstood time," he said in a statement. "For this collection, it was important for me to create unique and ageless designs that also celebrate love, unity and marriage for all."

Beloved by celebs, the designer also worked with Blue Nile in 2014 to create other wedding rings and band styles. He says it's been exciting to watch how Blue Nile continues to support designers who are reimagining the wedding category and the traditional symbols of love and marriage.

"With so many of us celebrating unity and love this month, it felt like the right time to release an inclusive line of engagement rings and wedding bands -- a collection that was purposefully designed to represent love, regardless of gender," Posen said in a statement. "The traditional idea of marriage is evolving, and the wedding category is finally starting to reflect that."

