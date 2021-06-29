99% of WNBA players fully vaccinated

Posted/updated on: June 29, 2021 at 7:38 pm

By Alexandra Svokos

Nearly 100% of Women’s National Basketball Association players are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, apparently the most among athletes in any North American professional league.

“The health and safety of everyone in the WNBA family has continued to be of utmost importance as we developed scenarios prior to the season and now have returned to play in WNBA arenas,” WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert said in a statement to ABC News.

“We are grateful for the WNBPA-led vaccination education efforts prior to the season, and continue to be inspired by the leadership WNBA players have shown by getting vaccinated to protect themselves and others from the coronavirus,” she continued, referring to the Women’s National Basketball Players Association.

The WNBA also said Monday that no player has tested positive for COVID-19 since the season began in May.

“All 12 teams have met the threshold for being considered a fully-vaccinated team,” the league said.

This marks a major milestone not just for the WNBA, but for U.S. sports leagues.

As of June 25, 65% of NFL players had at least one shot, Adam Schefter of ESPN reported. At least 23 MLB teams have reached 85% vaccinated, according to The Associated Press.

As of late April, over 70% of NBA players had received at least one shot, Commissioner Adam Silver said, although one player tested positive this month.

WNBA players have continued to be active on social and political issues this year, including their activity around voting rights, the Georgia Senate race at the beginning of the year and racial injustice.

