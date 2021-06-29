South Dakota to send National Guard troops to Texas

Posted/updated on: June 29, 2021 at 4:58 pm

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) – South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem says she will join a growing list of Republican governors sending law enforcement officers to the U.S. border with Mexico. Noem’s announcement that she’s sending up to 50 South Dakota National Guard troops to Texas comes as the GOP ramps up a political fight with President Joe Biden over border security. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott initiated the latest fight this month in announcing plans to build more barriers along the border. Former President Donald Trump is expected to join Abbott at the border this week. Meanwhile, Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson has declined Texas’ request to provide state troopers, citing public safety needs at home.

