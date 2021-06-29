Deputy hit during pursuit

Posted/updated on: June 29, 2021 at 4:22 pm

TYLER – The Smith County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that a deputy was injured Tuesday during a pursuit in Tyler. According to our news partner KETK, Sgt. Larry Christian said the deputy was standing outside his vehicle when he was struck by the fleeing car and knocked over. Christian said the deputy is expected to be okay and is in stable condition. The suspect was eventually captured after crashing his car on Berta Street in Tyler. The chase began on FM 14, just a few miles away.

Go Back