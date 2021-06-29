Gal Gadot announces new baby’s birth, shares first family photo with all three daughters

Gal Gadot is now a mom of three.

The Wonder Woman star announced on Instagram Tuesday that she has given birth to her third daughter, Daniella.

Sharing a photo of her family, the actress wrote in an accompanying caption that she "couldn't be more grateful and happy (and tired)."



"My sweet family," she captioned the image. "We are all so excited to welcome Daniella into our family. I’m sending all of you love and health."

Gadot, 36, revealed in March that she was expecting her third child her husband, Yaron Varsano. The couple are also parents to Alma, 9, and Maya, 4.

In an April interview with Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest, the actress announced the baby's sex.

"We’re sticking to what we know," she quipped then.

