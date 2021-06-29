Tyler Visitor Center grand opening July 1

Posted/updated on: June 29, 2021 at 4:25 pm

TYLER — The City of Tyler Main Street Department and Visit Tyler invite the public to celebrate the grand opening of the new Tyler Visitor Center, on the first floor of the downtown Plaza Tower, Thursday from 11:30 a.m. till 1:30 p.m. The event will begin with refreshments and tours of the facility and will end with an official ribbon-cutting ceremony. The Visitor Center store and offices will be open to the public Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Merchandise is also available online at this link. The Visitor Center’s move from the Blackstone Building coincided with a wholesale renovation of the Plaza Tower by local developers.

