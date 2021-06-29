It’s official: Kidd and Harrison assume new roles with Mavs

Posted/updated on: June 29, 2021 at 12:53 pm

DALLAS (AP) – The Dallas Mavericks have welcomed back former point guard Jason Kidd as their coach along with new general manager Nico Harrison. Kidd returns to the Mavericks nine years after backing out on an oral agreement to re-sign in free agency for what ended up being his final season as a player in 2012-13. Kidd was the floor leader for Dallas’s only championship in 2011. Now he’s replacing his coach from that team, Rick Carlisle. It’s Kidd’s third stint in Dallas, where his career started as a player in 1994. Harrison spent 19 years in Nike’s basketball division.

Go Back