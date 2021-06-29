ETCOG to host community meetings for tornado victims

Posted/updated on: June 29, 2021 at 12:38 pm

KILGORE – The East Texas Council of Governments will host community meetings for residents affected by the March tornadoes in Panola and Rusk counties to offer assistance through its HOME Disaster Relief Program. Through the Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs, ETCOG assists qualified individuals impacted by storms and other disasters in East Texas, according to a news release. The “meet and greet” gatherings will be held July 1 at Carthage Civic Center and July 6 at Mt. Enterprise Community Center, at noon and 6 p.m. on both dates. Interested residents can attend a meeting, contact 903-218-6565 or click here.

Go Back