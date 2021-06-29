Dean announces for re-election

Posted/updated on: June 29, 2021 at 12:15 pm

LONGVIEW — District 7 state Representative Jay Dean of Longview announced Tuesday that he will seek re-election in 2022. “I couldn’t be prouder of the accomplishments of the past few months,” Dean said of this year’s regular session in a news release. During his time in Austin, Dean has been consistently endorsed by conservative pro-life, pro-gun, and pro-family groups, according to the release. His district covers Gregg and Upshur Counties. He’s held his current post since 2017.

