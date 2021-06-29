Company cancels plans for concrete plant

Posted/updated on: June 29, 2021 at 11:21 am

FLINT – Residents in Flint no longer have to worry about a concrete plant being built in the area after Tycon Ready Mix decided to move on from the project. According to our news partner KETK, the company announced June 24 that it had sold the property. The concrete batch plant was a problem to homeowners, who were worried the industry would lower the value of their homes. Other residents were concerned about their health.

