Rockies' Trevor Story to enter All-Star Game Home Run Derby at Coors Field

Colorado Rockies shortstop Trevor Story announced Monday that he will take part in the All-Star Game Home Run Derby at Coors Field.

Story joins the Los Angeles Angels’ Shohei Ohtani and New York Mets’ Pete Alonso as players confirming they will take part in the derby. Sources also confirmed to ESPN that the Baltimore Orioles’ Trey Mancini will participate.

Story tweeted: “Can’t wait to compete in the 2021 Home Run Derby!! Denver, let’s gooo!!”

Story, in the final year of his contract with the Rockies and the subject of trade speculation, has nine home runs this season. The two-time All-Star has 143 home runs in his career.

He told reporters that Rockies bench coach Mike Redmond will be his pitcher in the derby.

“I’ve always wanted to do it under the right circumstances, and things just lined up for me, with the hometown club here in Denver, in a park that I’m familiar with,” Story told reporters, according to MLB.com. “It’s always been on my radar. I had an opportunity earlier in my career to do it, and I thought now is the time to do it.”

He will attempt to become the fourth player to win the derby at his home ballpark. Bryce Harper was the last to do it in 2018 when he was with the Washington Nationals and the event was held at Nationals Park.

Story will be the 14th Rockies player to compete in the derby and the first since Charlie Blackmon in 2017.

“I like Trevor’s chances as much as anybody,” Rockies manager Bud Black said. “He’s got power, and I think this ballpark will help him. This is his home park. So the sight lines and the background are something that he’s used to. But there’s no doubt there’s a little bit of pressure. Every guy has told me that. … But Trevor, he can match anybody and he can win this thing for sure.”

The derby was not held last season as there was no All-Star Game because of the coronavirus pandemic. Alonso defeated the Toronto Blue Jays’ Vladimir Guerrero Jr. 23-22 in the final round of the 2019 event.

Guerrero, who leads the major leagues with 26 home runs this season, said last week he will not participate this year so he can stay fresh for the second half of the season. The San Diego Padres’ Fernando Tatis Jr., who is tied with Ohtani for second in home runs with 25, also has declined an invitation.

The 2021 Home Run Derby will be held on July 12 and be televised by ESPN.

