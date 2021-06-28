PGA Tour to end weekly testing for COVID-19 in late July

By BOB HARIG

The PGA Tour is set to end its COVID-19 weekly testing program at the end of July, regardless of vaccination status.

Starting with the 3M Open in Minneapolis, players will no longer need to produce a negative test before being able to compete. Only players who are unvaccinated and have come in contact with a person who contracted COVID-19 will be required to be tested.

“We are pleased to announce, after consultation with PGA Tour medical advisors, that due to the high rate of vaccination among all constituents on the PGA Tour, as well as other positively trending factors across the country, testing for COVID-19 will no longer be required as a condition of competition beginning with the 3M Open,” PGA Tour senior vice president Tyler Dennis wrote in a memo to players.

The tour has not announced how many of its players are vaccinated. At the Memorial Tournament early this month, where Jon Rahm withdrew while leading because of a positive test after being involved in contact tracing, tour executive Andy Levinson put the number of vaccinated players at just over 50%.

The tour put in place a testing program starting with the June 2020 return to competition. Players, caddies and PGA Tour staff were all required to test each week, with a positive test meaning withdrawal and isolation.

As part of the new edict, the stipend for players who test positive will also end. Players who show symptoms will have access to testing, and the tour is still advocating that players get vaccinated.

The tour announced in April that it would end testing for those fully vaccinated but continue the program through September for those who had not been vaccinated. The new edict goes into effect the week of July 20.

