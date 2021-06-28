Former Legacy principal arrested

Posted/updated on: June 28, 2021 at 5:14 pm

TYLER – The Tyler Police Department said Monday that they arrested former Tyler Legacy principal Daniel Crawford in an incident earlier this month. Crawford was arrested for possession of a controlled substance penalty group 1 in a drug free zone with a $1,500 bond. Crawford has been booked into the Smith County Jail. He resigned from Tyler ISD in early June amid an investigation into a “powdery white substance” found in his home. Tyler police told KETK in the early morning hours of June 3, emergency personnel were called to Crawford’s home. According to the incident report, officials found less than a gram of a “white powdery substance.”

