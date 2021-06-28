“It’s begun”: In a text message to fans, Lionsgate says ‘John Wick: Chapter 4’ is now underway

Posted/updated on: June 28, 2021 at 4:33 pm

Lionsgate/Nico Tavernese

It's official: the Bogeyman is back. In a text Monday to fans who signed up long ago, Lionsgate posted a message to let them know Keanu Reeves is back in action, as production on John Wick 4 just got underway.

The moody photo -- an empty director's chair with the title of the movie on it, set up in an empty studio space -- was also posted to social media. "It's begun," the text message read.

The social media version was captioned, "Anybody got a pencil sharpener? JOHN WICK: CHAPTER 4 is now in production." As fans know, the pencil is a reference to Wick's improvised deadly weapon of choice.

Stuntman turned John Wick series director Chad Stahelski will again be calling the shots on the fourth adventure. Nothing is known of the plot, so far. Martial artist and action film superstar Donnie Yen will play an "old friend" of Keanu Reeves' titular hitman, alongside Japanese-British "STFU" singer Rina Sawayama in her first big-screen acting job.

John Wick: Chapter 4 hits theaters May 22, 2022.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back