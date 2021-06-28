Asante Blackk joins Tiffany Haddish project; ‘The Amber Ruffin Show’ finally gets live-studio audience; & more

Posted/updated on: June 28, 2021 at 3:30 pm

ABC/Eric McCandless

This Is Us star Asante Blackk has been tapped to play Tiffany Haddish's son in a film adaptation of M.T. Anderson's novel Landscape with Invisible Hand, Variety has learned.

Described as a “heightened comedy set in a deeply stratified, alien future,” the film will follow Blackk as an aspiring artist who decides to broadcast his relationship to Earth's new alien species. However, when his relationship falls apart, he and his girlfriend are hesitant to break up because their lucrative broadcast will "[bankrupt] their families." Additional casting for Landscape with Invisible Hand has yet to be announced.

In other news, The Amber Ruffin Show will finally get a live studio audience. According to Deadline, Peacock, which premiered the show in 2020 during the pandemic, now has plans to "introduce a fully vaccinated audience" beginning on August 13 -- right after host Amber Ruffin returns from hiatus. Proof of a physical vaccination must be shown for those interested in attending the taping.

Finally, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and his Seven Bucks producing partner Dany Garcia are developing a treatment for Red One, a holiday action adventure comedy. Deadline reports that the new feature, iin which Johnson will also star, will land at Amazon Studios for a 2023 holiday release. Additional details on the film, including casting, have not been announced.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back