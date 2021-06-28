Man gets 12 years for Tyler fire

TYLER – Dand “David” Cruz Woods pleaded guilty and was sentenced 12 years in prison for setting fire to the Coker Enterprises building in Tyler Oct. 12. According to our news partner KETK, Woods was arrested and jailed for a second degree felony Oct. 23 and indicted Jan. 12. The October 12 fire was the second fire at Coker Enterprises in less than two weeks, with the first one Sept. 30. It is not known whether Woods is connected to both fires.

