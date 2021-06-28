#SchoolisCool event seeking donations and sponsors

Posted/updated on: June 28, 2021 at 1:46 pm

TYLER — The 2021 #SchoolisCool back-to-school event is scheduled for Thursday, Aug. 5, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Tyler city officials say this year, the event will take place as a drive-thru event at Fun Forest Park on Forest Ave. due to Harvey Convention Center being under construction. The event helps children and parents prepare for the new school year. Free backpacks filled with school supplies will be given away to the first 2,000 school-aged children in line. The committee is seeking donations and sponsorships from local businesses and organizations. Monetary contributions are needed from the community to meet the goal of providing 2,000 backpacks to those in need, according to a news release.

To donate, click here. Every $30 purchases a backpack full of supplies for a student. Credit card donations may be made here. Checks can be made payable to the Tyler Area Business Education Council and mailed to 315 N. Broadway, Tyler, TX 75702. For more information, contact LaToya Young at (903) 592-1661 ext. 252 or LYoung@TylerTexas.com.

Go Back