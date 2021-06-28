County to host citizen input meetings on roads

Posted/updated on: June 28, 2021 at 11:55 am

TYLER — Smith County officials will host four citizen input meetings in July to discuss plans for the second phase of the six-year Road and Bridge Capital Improvement Project. Starting next week, a meeting will be held in each precinct to inform citizens of the projects that have been done so far in Phase 1 of the road bond, as well as projects planned for Phase 2. The first phase of the bond was approved by 73 percent of the voters in a November 2017 election. Now that year three of that first phase is coming to an end, the Commissioners Court is discussing calling the second phase of the two-part bond to improve the county’s nearly 1,200 miles of road. Click here to learn more.

