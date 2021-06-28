TxDOT’s weekly roadwork update

Posted/updated on: June 28, 2021 at 11:45 am

TYLER – TxDOT is planning to conduct a range of construction and maintenance work in the Tyler District this week. Work schedules are subject to change due to weather conditions, equipment failure, or other unforeseen issues. As always, you’re asked to slow down and pay attention in work zones. To allow for more efficient travel during the July Fourth holiday, from Friday, July 2, through Monday, July 5, TxDOT will not allow lane closures that impact traffic flow on its construction and maintenance projects. Click here for the full rundown of projects around the district.

