Four share “Doc” Ballard Award

Posted/updated on: June 28, 2021 at 12:05 pm

TYLER — NET Health recognizes four key players in pandemic response as it hands out its annual W. T. “Doc” Ballard Award for Excellence in Public Health. They’re Smith County Judge Nathaniel Moran, Tyler Mayor Don Warren, former Tyler Mayor Martin Heines, and the Ben and Maytee Fisch College of Pharmacy at UT Tyler. A news release cites their involvement in the city/county Joint Emergency Operations Center and the region’s first COVID-19 call center. Officials say the award is NET Health’s “highest accolade for outstanding service contributing significantly to the enhancement of public health.”

