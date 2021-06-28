Justine Skye says Space and Time “sets the tone for this next stage of my life”

Posted/updated on: June 28, 2021 at 7:41 am

Sarah Morris/Getty Images

Justine Skye's new Timbaland-produced R&B album, Space and Time, is available now.

The 25-year-old singer credits the super-producer and her all-female team of co-managers and creative directors for creating a safe space to help her find her confidence.

"I've always had so much to say but didn't know how to or have the confidence to say it," Skye tells I-D magazine. "Every song on the album means a lot to me because they're all an extension of who I am. But 'About Time' means the most. I just believe it really sets the tone for this next stage of my life."

She adds, "Every song on here is a part of me and the woman that I became while working on" the album, which she describes as "the bad b**** manual."

Justine Skye created a "Bad B**** Playlist" for I-D magazine -- which is now available on Spotify -- to continue her streak of confidence. The list features several unapologetic anthems for ladies, including Space and Time singles "Twisted Fantasy" and "About Time," Nicki Minaj's "Itty Biggy Piggy," and Britney Spears "Toxic." It also features songs from female emcees and vocalists such as Kelis, Nelly Furtado, Foxy Brown, Rihanna, Missy Elliott, Tweet, Kali Uchis and others.

Justine Skye says her favorite on the playlist is "Monopoly," from Ariana Grande and Victoria Monet, because it "makes me feel so confident and ready to take on the world."

