F9: The Fast Saga races to pandemic record $70 million debut

F9: The Fast Saga turned out to be the summer blockbuster for which theaters had been hoping.  The latest installment in the Fast & Furious saga's estimated $70 million debut not only left A Quiet Place Part II's previous pandemic era record of $47.5 million in the dust, but it also marked the biggest North American opening since 2019’s Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

The movie, which once again stars¬†Vin Diesel,¬†Michelle Rodriguez,¬†Tyrese Gibson,¬†Chris ‚ÄúLudacris‚ÄĚ Bridges,¬†Nathalie Emmanuel,¬†Jordana Brewster¬†and¬†Sung Kanged, along with¬†Helen Mirren,¬†Kurt Russell,¬†Charlize Theron¬†and newcomer¬†John Cena,¬†has topped the $300 million mark overseas, where it premiered earlier, bringing its worldwide total to $404.9 million.¬† The series has grossed $6.3 billion over the course of its 10 chapters, including spinoffs, making it the fifth highest-grossing film franchise of all time.

The aforementioned A Quiet Place Part II held on to second place in its fifth week, delivering an estimated $6.2 million. Its stateside total now stands at $136.4 million.  Combined with the film's overseas haul of $112 million, its global total now stands at $248.5 million.

Last week's box office champ, The Hitman's Bodyguard's Wife, dropped to third place with an estimated $4.9 million.  That brings its total here in the states to $25.9 million and its worldwide gross to $31.4 million.

Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway grabbed fourth place with a little under $4.9 million in its third week of release.

Rounding out the top five was Disney's Cruella, earning and estimated $3.7 million in its fifth week of release. The movie, also available on Disney+ for a $30 charge, has collected $71.3 million here in the states to go with an international total of $112.5 million.  That raises its worldwide total to $183.8 million.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

Here are the top 10 movies Friday through Sunday, with estimated domestic box office earnings:

1. F9: The Fast Saga, $70 million

2. A Quiet Place Part II, $6.2 million

3. The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard, $4.875 million

4. Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway, $4.850 million

5. Cruella, $4 million

6. The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It, $3 million

7. In the Heights, $2.2 million

8. Spirit Untamed, $1 million

9. 12 Might Orphans, $600,000

10. Nobody, $600,000

 

