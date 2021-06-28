F9: The Fast Saga races to pandemic record $70 million debut

F9: The Fast Saga turned out to be the summer blockbuster for which theaters had been hoping. The latest installment in the Fast & Furious saga's estimated $70 million debut not only left A Quiet Place Part II's previous pandemic era record of $47.5 million in the dust, but it also marked the biggest North American opening since 2019’s Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

The movie, which once again stars Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris “Ludacris” Bridges, Nathalie Emmanuel, Jordana Brewster and Sung Kanged, along with Helen Mirren, Kurt Russell, Charlize Theron and newcomer John Cena, has topped the $300 million mark overseas, where it premiered earlier, bringing its worldwide total to $404.9 million. The series has grossed $6.3 billion over the course of its 10 chapters, including spinoffs, making it the fifth highest-grossing film franchise of all time.

The aforementioned A Quiet Place Part II held on to second place in its fifth week, delivering an estimated $6.2 million. Its stateside total now stands at $136.4 million. Combined with the film's overseas haul of $112 million, its global total now stands at $248.5 million.

Last week's box office champ, The Hitman's Bodyguard's Wife, dropped to third place with an estimated $4.9 million. That brings its total here in the states to $25.9 million and its worldwide gross to $31.4 million.

Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway grabbed fourth place with a little under $4.9 million in its third week of release.

Rounding out the top five was Disney's Cruella, earning and estimated $3.7 million in its fifth week of release. The movie, also available on Disney+ for a $30 charge, has collected $71.3 million here in the states to go with an international total of $112.5 million. That raises its worldwide total to $183.8 million.

Here are the top 10 movies Friday through Sunday, with estimated domestic box office earnings:

1. F9: The Fast Saga, $70 million

2. A Quiet Place Part II, $6.2 million

3. The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard, $4.875 million

4. Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway, $4.850 million

5. Cruella, $4 million

6. The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It, $3 million

7. In the Heights, $2.2 million

8. Spirit Untamed, $1 million

9. 12 Might Orphans, $600,000

10. Nobody, $600,000

