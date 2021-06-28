2021 BET Awards winners list

2021 BET Awards winners listPosted/updated on: June 28, 2021 at 12:27 am
Here is the current list of winners of the 2021 BET Awards. The awards were presented Sunday night from Los Angeles’ Microsoft Theater.
Album of the Year
Heaux Tales – Jazmine Sullivan
Best Female R&B / Pop Artist
H.E.R.
Best New Artist
Giveon
Best Group
Silk Sonic
Best Female Hip Hop Artist
Megan Thee Stallion
Best Male Hip Hop Artist
Lil Baby
BET Her Award
SZA – "Good Days"
Best International Act
Burna Boy (Nigeria)
Best New International Act
Bree Runway (UK)
Viewer’s Choice Award
Megan Thee Stallion Ft. Beyoncé – "Savage (Remix)"
Video of the Year
Cardi B Ft. Megan Thee Stallion – "WAP"
Best Actress
Andra Day - The United States vs Billie Holiday
Sportswoman of the Year Award
Naomi Osaka
Sportsman of the Year Award
Lebron James
Lifetime Achievement Awards
Queen Latifah
Awards that have yet to be announced:
Best Collaboration
Cardi B Ft. Megan Thee Stallion – "WAP"
DaBaby Ft. Roddy Ricch – "Rockstar"
DJ Khaled Ft. Drake – "Popstar"
Jack Harlow Ft. DaBaby, Tory Lanez & Lil Wayne – "What’s Poppin (Remix)"
Megan Thee Stallion Ft. DaBaby – "Cry Baby"
Pop Smoke Ft. Lil Baby & DaBaby – "For The Night"
Best Male R&B / Pop Artist
6lack
Anderson .Paak
Chris Brown
Giveon
Tank
The Weeknd
Video Director of the Year
Benny Boom
Bruno Mars And Florent Déchard
Cole Bennett
Colin Tilley
Dave Meyers
Hype Williams
Best Movie
Coming 2 America
Judas and the Black Messiah
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
One Night in Miami
Soul
The United States Vs. Billie Holiday
Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel / Inspirational Award
Bebe Winans – "In Jesus Name"
Cece Winans – "Never Lost"
H.E.R. – "Hold Us Together"
Kirk Franklin – "Strong God"
Marvin Sapp – "Thank You For It All"
Tamela Mann – "Touch From You"
Best Actor
Aldis Hodge
Chadwick Boseman
Damson Idris
Daniel Kaluuya
Eddie Murphy
Lakeith Stanfield
Youngstars Award
Alex R. Hibbert
Ethan Hutchison
Lonnie Chavis
Marsai Martin
Michael Epps
Storm Reid
