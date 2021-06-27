Houston Astros lead way with seven MLB All-Star finalists

Posted/updated on: June 27, 2021 at 7:36 pm

By ESPN.com news services

The Houston Astros have a major league best seven finalists to start in the 2021 All-Star Game.

The top three finalists for each position based on fan voting in each league, plus designated hitter for the American League, were announced Sunday.

Three teams — the Los Angeles Dodgers, Chicago Cubs and Toronto Blue Jays — have five finalists for the Midsummer Classic, which will be played July 13 at Coors Field.

Voting on the finalists begins Monday and ends Thursday. The AL and NL All-Star starters, based on those votes, will be announced Thursday at 9 p.m. ET on ESPN. The remainder of the All-Star teams will be unveiled next Sunday at 5:30 p.m. ET on ESPN.

The finalists:

Catcher:

AL:

Salvador Perez, Kansas City Royals

Martin Maldonado, Astros

Yasmani Grandal, Chicago White Sox

NL:

Buster Posey, San Francisco Giants

Yadier Molina, St. Louis Cardinals

Willson Contreras, Cubs

First base:

AL:

Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Blue Jays

Yuli Gurriel, Astros

Jose Abreu, White Sox

NL:

Max Muncy, Dodgers

Freddie Freeman, Atlanta Braves

Anthony Rizzo, Cubs

Second base:

AL:

Marcus Semien, Blue Jays

Jose Altuve, Astros

DJ LeMahieu, New York Yankees

NL:

Ozzie Albies, Braves

Adam Frazier, Pittsburgh Pirates

Gavin Lux, Dodgers

Shortstop:

AL:

Xander Bogaerts, Boston Red Sox

Bo Bichette, Blue Jays

Carlos Correa, Astros

NL:

Fernando Tatis Jr., San Diego Padres

Javier Baez, Cubs

Brandon Crawford, Giants

Third base:

AL:

Rafael Devers, Red Sox

Alex Bregman, Astros

Yoan Moncada, White Sox

NL:

Kris Bryant, Cubs

Nolan Arenado, Cardinals

Justin Turner, Dodgers

Outfield:

AL:

Mike Trout, Los Angeles Angels

Aaron Judge, Yankees

Byron Buxton, Minnesota Twins

Michael Brantley, Astros

Adolis García, Texas Rangers

Teoscar Hernandez, Blue Jays

Cedric Mullins, Baltimore Orioles

Alex Verdugo, Red Sox

Randal Grichuk, Blue Jays

NL:

Ronald Acuna Jr.

Nick Castellanos, Cincinnati Reds

Jesse Winker, Reds

Mookie Betts, Dodgers

Chris Taylor, Dodgers

Juan Soto, Washington Nationals

Bryce Harper, Philadelphia Phillies

Joc Pederson, Cubs

Mike Yastrzemski, Giants

Designated hitter:

AL:

Shohei Ohtani, Angels

J.D. Martinez, Red Sox

Yordan Alvarez, Astros

