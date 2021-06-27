Houston Astros lead way with seven MLB All-Star finalists

Houston Astros lead way with seven MLB All-Star finalistsPosted/updated on: June 27, 2021 at 7:36 pm
By ESPN.com news services
The Houston Astros have a major league best seven finalists to start in the 2021 All-Star Game.
The top three finalists for each position based on fan voting in each league, plus designated hitter for the American League, were announced Sunday.
Three teams — the Los Angeles Dodgers, Chicago Cubs and Toronto Blue Jays — have five finalists for the Midsummer Classic, which will be played July 13 at Coors Field.
Voting on the finalists begins Monday and ends Thursday. The AL and NL All-Star starters, based on those votes, will be announced Thursday at 9 p.m. ET on ESPN. The remainder of the All-Star teams will be unveiled next Sunday at 5:30 p.m. ET on ESPN.
The finalists:
Catcher:
AL:
Salvador Perez, Kansas City Royals
Martin Maldonado, Astros
Yasmani Grandal, Chicago White Sox
NL:
Buster Posey, San Francisco Giants
Yadier Molina, St. Louis Cardinals
Willson Contreras, Cubs
First base:
AL:
Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Blue Jays
Yuli Gurriel, Astros
Jose Abreu, White Sox
NL:
Max Muncy, Dodgers
Freddie Freeman, Atlanta Braves
Anthony Rizzo, Cubs
Second base:
AL:
Marcus Semien, Blue Jays
Jose Altuve, Astros
DJ LeMahieu, New York Yankees
NL:
Ozzie Albies, Braves
Adam Frazier, Pittsburgh Pirates
Gavin Lux, Dodgers
Shortstop:
AL:
Xander Bogaerts, Boston Red Sox
Bo Bichette, Blue Jays
Carlos Correa, Astros
NL:
Fernando Tatis Jr., San Diego Padres
Javier Baez, Cubs
Brandon Crawford, Giants
Third base:
AL:
Rafael Devers, Red Sox
Alex Bregman, Astros
Yoan Moncada, White Sox
NL:
Kris Bryant, Cubs
Nolan Arenado, Cardinals
Justin Turner, Dodgers
Outfield:
AL:
Mike Trout, Los Angeles Angels
Aaron Judge, Yankees
Byron Buxton, Minnesota Twins
Michael Brantley, Astros
Adolis García, Texas Rangers
Teoscar Hernandez, Blue Jays
Cedric Mullins, Baltimore Orioles
Alex Verdugo, Red Sox
Randal Grichuk, Blue Jays
NL:
Ronald Acuna Jr.
Nick Castellanos, Cincinnati Reds
Jesse Winker, Reds
Mookie Betts, Dodgers
Chris Taylor, Dodgers
Juan Soto, Washington Nationals
Bryce Harper, Philadelphia Phillies
Joc Pederson, Cubs
Mike Yastrzemski, Giants
Designated hitter:
AL:
Shohei Ohtani, Angels
J.D. Martinez, Red Sox
Yordan Alvarez, Astros