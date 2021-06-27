Texarkana, Arkansas, police: Man fatally shot after threats

TEXARKANA, Ark. (AP) — Police in Texarkana, Arkansas, say a 37-year-old man was fatally shot by an officer when the man charged at and threatened officers. Police say in a statement that officers investigating reports Saturday night of a man pacing in a street, jumping on a fence and saying he was going to kill someone, encountered Don Crowson inside an apartment. Police say Crowson was shot as he charged the officers with an object in his hand, yelling he was going to kill them. Police did not reveal what the object is or release the name of the officer, who was placed on paid leave pending an investigation.

