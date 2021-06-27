Leggett’s RBI hit in 9th sends Mississippi St. to CWS finals

Posted/updated on: June 27, 2021 at 7:34 am

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Tanner Leggett’s single in the bottom of the ninth inning scored the tiebreaking run, and Mississippi State advanced to the College World Series finals with a 4-3 victory over Texas. The Bulldogs reached the finals for the first time since 2013 and will play Vanderbilt in a best-of-three series starting Monday night. Vanderbilt got its spot in the finals when the NCAA removed North Carolina State from the tournament because of COVID-19 protocols. Leggett entered the game as a defensive replacement in the seventh inning.

