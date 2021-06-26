Registered sex offender arrested for indecency in Kilgore

Posted/updated on: June 26, 2021 at 5:29 pm

KILGORE – A manicurist was arrested and fired after he had allegedly touched a client inappropriately while giving her a manicure. That according to our news partner KETK. Kilgore Police say 49-year-old Qui Ngoc Nguyen, also known as Kevin, of Flint was arrested and terminated from Luxury Nail and Spa on North Kilgore Street. Investigators revealed that Nguyen was a registered sex offender in the State of Texas and had been employed by Luxury Nail and Spa for more than two years.

