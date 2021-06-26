1 killed, 2 injured after shooting in Tyler Friday night

Posted/updated on: June 26, 2021 at 8:53 am

TYLER – One woman was killed and two others were injured during a shooting at a Tyler business on Friday night. According to our news partner KETK, 46 year old Tylsha Brown, from Katy died from her wounds. Jaderick Willis, 21 , from Jacksonville and 20 year old Jalen Cavitt, from Alabama were wounded, and are in stable condition. Authorities say the incident happened after 11:30 at New Orleans Flavors Daiquiri on Troup Highway. No arrests have been made, and police consider the suspects “armed and dangerous”.

Go Back