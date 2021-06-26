Longhorns beat Mississippi St. 8-5 on Melendez’s HR in 9th

Posted/updated on: June 26, 2021 at 8:25 am

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Ivan Melendez hit a tie-breaking three-run homer in the ninth inning and Texas forced a second bracket final against Mississippi State with an 8-5 College World Series victory in a game that ended early Saturday. The No. 2 national seed Longhorns won their third straight elimination game and will go to the best-of-three finals next week if they can beat the Bulldogs again Saturday night. Already in the finals is Vanderbilt. The Commodores automatically advanced when the NCAA announced early Saturday that North Carolina State was out of the tournament because of COVID-19 protocols.

