60-year sentence in bank heist

60-year sentence in bank heistPosted/updated on: June 25, 2021 at 4:22 pm
LONGVIEW — A 34-year-old Houston man has been sentenced to 60 years in prison for robbing a Regions Bank in Longview, Gregg County District Attorney Tom Watson said. According to our news partner KETK, Patrick Brandon also was found guilty of aggravated possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and being a felon in possession of a firearm. Brandon was charged with robbing the bank on Fredonia St. on May 1, 2018. Longview police stopped Brandon on a traffic violation later that day and found marijuana, other drugs, and a large amount of cash in his car, said a news release. Police say they then found evidence that connected Brandon to the bank robbery. Brandon will have to serve 30 years before being eligible for parole, Watson said.