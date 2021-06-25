Ashley Tisdale explains why it was important for her to speak out about her breastfeeding journey

Posted/updated on: June 25, 2021 at 3:30 pm

Dominik Bindl/Getty Images

Ashley Tisdale welcomed her first child, a daughter named Jupiter, on March 23 and is shocked by how quickly her little one is growing.

"She turned three months yesterday! It's so crazy," the High School Musical star exclaimed to ABC Audio. "I mean, every day she's just growing and changing and it's wild how fast it goes by."

Tisdale, 35, was proud to add that Jupiter "beat her record for tummy time yesterday," which is a major accomplishment because "she was not a fan of it at first!"

Ashley also opened up about why she felt compelled to publicly share her breastfeeding journey, saying she didn't want other mothers to feel alone or ashamed over how they fed their baby.

"There is a stigma that breast feeding is the way to go. And if you can't do it... there's this stress around it," she remarked.

Ashley noted she "didn't expect" to receive such strong, positive feedback from those who also struggle with breastfeeding, but is glad she was able to encourage her fellow moms.

"[It] just felt so great that I.. made them feel better and less guilty. I feel good that I can make people feel less stressed... and good about themselves," said the Masked Dancer host. "As a new mom, there's just so much pressure... We shouldn't feel that way. We should just do what's best for the baby."

Tisdale, a paid spokesperson for baby formula Enfamil, candidly chronicles her motherhood journey on her personal website, Frenshe, which updates regularly.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back