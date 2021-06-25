Jonny Lee Miller joins cast of ‘The Crown’ season 5

The Crown has added another cast member.

British actor Jonny Lee Miller of Elementary and Dexter fame will be portraying U.K. Prime Minister John Major in season five of the Netflix series.

Major served as Prime Minister from 1990 to 1997 and was Leader of the Conservative Party after working as part of Margaret Thatcher's administration when she was Prime Minister from 1987 to 1990.

The upcoming season of The Crown will focus on Princess Diana and Prince Charles' 1996 divorce and her tragic death a year later. Following her passing, Major was appointed as one of the guardians of her sons, Prince William and Prince Harry.

Season five of The Crown debuts in 2022.

