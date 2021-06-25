Jared Padalecki and Jensen Ackles clear the air on ‘Supernatural’ spin-off

The Winchester brothers have made amends.

After expressing on Twitter that he was “gutted” to find out his Supernatural co-star Jensen Ackles was working on a spin-off series without telling him, Jared Padalecki says the two have since spoken and cleared the air.

“@JensenAckles and I had a great talk, as we do often, and things are good,” the actor tweeted Friday. “The show is early in the process with miles to go. We’ve travelled a lot of roads together, and sometimes those damn roads have bumps. Bumps don’t stop us. Once brothers, always brothers. #spnfamily.”

Ackles quote-tweeted Padalecki’s post and added, “Love you @jarpad … Miss these talks. I forgot how much face time we always used to get. And I miss that too. I know you’re busy…as am I, but you’re still my brother. I miss you, pal.”

Ackles had tweeted about the newly revealed prequel series, The Winchesters, on Thursday, much to Padalecki’s surprise. The two played brothers Dean and Sam Winchester on the long-running CW series.

