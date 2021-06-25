25 years for man who murdered wife

LONGVIEW — A Longview man who admitted killing his wife has been sentenced to 25 years in prison. According to our news partner KETK, 48-year-old Billy Marsh was arrested in 2019 after telling police he had murdered his wife with a hammer. Harrison County deputies found Key-Ocea Marsh dead after Marsh turned himself in following the incident. Prosecutors asked the jury to give him life while the defense had asked for no more than 20 years, saying it was “a crime of passion.”

