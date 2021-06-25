AP source: Mavs pick title-winning guard Kidd after Carlisle

Posted/updated on: June 25, 2021 at 1:48 pm

DALLAS (AP) – Jason Kidd is coming back to Dallas again, this time to replace the coach he won a championship with as the point guard of the Mavericks 10 years ago. A person with direct knowledge of the agreement tells The Associated Press Kidd and the Mavericks have agreed on a contract. The person says the Mavericks have also found general manager Donnie Nelson’s replacement in Nike executive Nico Harrison. He will carry the titles of GM and president of basketball operations, as Nelson did.

